Asplund will be promoted to the active roster for Thursday's game versus the Devils, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Asplund is expected to play in a second straight game because Thomas Rieder (upper body) and Jeff Skinner (coach's decision) will both sit out. The 23-year-old scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's win over the Devils, adding two hits and a plus-2 rating across 12:15 of ice time.