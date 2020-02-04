The Sabres recalled Asplund from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

The Sabres revealed a slew of injuries ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, so Asplund's services were needed at the top level. He'll play on the fourth line against the Avs. The 2016 second-round pick (33rd overall) has played 28 games with the big club this year, recording three points and 34 shots on net.