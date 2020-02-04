Sabres' Rasmus Asplund: Recalled as injury relief
The Sabres recalled Asplund from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.
The Sabres revealed a slew of injuries ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, so Asplund's services were needed at the top level. He'll play on the fourth line against the Avs. The 2016 second-round pick (33rd overall) has played 28 games with the big club this year, recording three points and 34 shots on net.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.