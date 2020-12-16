Asplund has been recalled from his loan with Vasteras IK of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan league, Kris Baker of The Athletic reports.

Asplund played pretty well during his time in Sweden's second-tier league, picking up four goals and nine points in 14 contests. The two-way forward split time between the AHL and NHL in 2019-20, totaling 19 points in 33 minor-league contests and three points in 29 top-level appearances. He'll be in the mix for a spot in the Sabres' bottom six during training camp, but even if he's able to secure a spot on the Opening Night roster, he won't produce enough offense to warrant fantasy consideration in 2020-21.