Asplund scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 8-3 win over the Red Wings.

Asplund had been a healthy scratch in the last two games, but he replaced Vinnie Hinostroza in the lineup Monday. Asplund didn't do much until scoring in the final minute of the blowout win, earning his first goal of the year. He's added three assists, nine shots on net and a plus-7 rating in seven appearances as mainly a bottom-six option.