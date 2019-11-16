Asplund will make his NHL debut Saturday against the Senators, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Asplund was recalled from AHL Rochester on Friday, and since Johan Larsson (upper body) has officially been ruled out, the 21-year-old will finally take the ice at the top level. The 33rd-overall pick by Buffalo in 2016, Asplund has toiled in the minors since the start of last season, accumulating 11 goals and 49 points over 88 games. He figures to center a bottom-six line.