Asplund (lower body) is expected to play Sunday versus the Maple Leafs, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Asplund left Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights with a lower-body injury, but it's apparently not too serious. The 24-year-old will likely play in a bottom-six role in Sunday's Heritage Classic contest in Hamilton, Ontario. He's gone 40 games without scoring a goal.