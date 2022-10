Asplund produced an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Asplund fed Alex Tuch for an empty-net goal that completed the latter's hat trick. Initially expected to serve as a fourth-line center, Asplund has seen middle-six minutes on the wing this season. The assist was his first point in four games, to go with a plus-4 rating, four shots on net and a hit.