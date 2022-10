Asplund is projected to start the regular season as Buffalo's fourth-line center, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Asplund has been a winger for the majority of his NHL career, but feels comfortable with the change because he has played the position before. The switch will also allow the Sabres to move Zemgus Girgensons to the wing. Asplund notched eight goals and 27 points in 80 games during the 2021-22 season.