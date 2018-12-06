Sabres' Rasmus Asplund: Struggling in first AHL campaign
Asplund picked up three assists in AHL Rochester's 5-2 win over Utica on Wednesday.
It was Asplund's best game of the season by a country mile. In fact, the diminutive Swede had just four points in 21 games this year prior to Wednesday's outburst. Asplund has a high motor and he's decent defensively, so he still has some value even if he isn't hitting the score sheet, but Buffalo's second-round pick in 2016 (33rd overall) needs to pick up the pace offensively.
