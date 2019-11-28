Asplund notched his first career NHL point in Wednesday's loss to the Flames.

The point was generated while shorthanded. Asplund blocked a pass in the Flames zone, allowing Jimmy Vesey to break in alone and bury it. Asplund is only averaging 11:41 of average ice time, and he hasn't really shown much offensive flare. He's logging heavy penalty kill time though -- 2:57 per game -- so he may be able to carve out a more permanent role in Buffalo's bottom six.