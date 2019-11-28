Sabres' Rasmus Asplund: Tallies first NHL point
Asplund notched his first career NHL point in Wednesday's loss to the Flames.
The point was generated while shorthanded. Asplund blocked a pass in the Flames zone, allowing Jimmy Vesey to break in alone and bury it. Asplund is only averaging 11:41 of average ice time, and he hasn't really shown much offensive flare. He's logging heavy penalty kill time though -- 2:57 per game -- so he may be able to carve out a more permanent role in Buffalo's bottom six.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.