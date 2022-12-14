Asplund collected two assists in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.

Buffalo did all its scoring in a dominant third period, with Asplund having a hand in the team's second and sixth tallies. It's his first multi-point effort since Oct. 22 and first point of any kind since Nov. 10, as injuries have limited the 25-year-old to just seven games over that scoreless stretch. On the season, Asplund has two goals and eight points through 20 contests, and his lack of power-play time or a spot in the top six limits his fantasy ceiling, even in an explosive Sabres offense.