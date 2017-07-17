Asplund won the Craig Ramsay Award at the Sabres' development camp, which is awarded to the hardest-working player.

A second-round pick from 2016, Asplund set career highs with six goals and 19 points in 39 games with Farjestad BK of the Swedish League last season, his third with the big club. He's a two-way player lauded for his high hockey IQ, but at 19 years old, he still isn't strong or experienced enough to make the jump to North America. He'll spend the 2017-18 season in Sweden.