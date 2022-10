Dahlin registered an assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

Dahlin's historic goal streak came to an end in the loss, but he's still gotten on the scoresheet in six straight games to open the year. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to five tallies, four helpers, 19 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 11 hits, six PIM and a plus-9 rating in an excellent October.