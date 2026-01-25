Dahlin scored a goal in a 5-0 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Dahlin finished plus-4 with three shots and two hits. In his last 10 games, he has four goals, five assists, two PPG, 16 hits, 19 blocks and 22 shots. Dahlin sits in 11th in league scoring with eight goals, 29 assists, 46 hits, 62 blocks and 121 shots from the blue line. He's seventh overall in shots and in a four-player tie for eighth in power-play points (14).