Dahlin scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over Chicago.

Dahlin is one of the best goal-scoring defenders in the NHL. He's fifth overall in that category in the last three seasons (37), behind Cale Makar (51), Jacob Chychrun (47), Zach Werenski (45) and Evan Bouchard (39). Dahlin is also sixth overall in points in that same span with 143. He's coming off a third-place finish in Norris trophy voting last season, the highest finish ever for a Buffalo defender. Dahlin's 74 points (19 goals, 55 assists) established a new career high for the 26-year-old.