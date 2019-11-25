Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Another assist
Dahlin recorded his 14th assist of the season during Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
Dahlin's only goal of 2019-20 came in Buffalo's first game of the season, back on Oct. 3. Since then, he's not found the goal column, but Dahlin has registered 14 assists -- seven with the man advantage -- which have more than made up for his lack of goals.
