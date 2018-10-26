Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Assists on game winner
Dahlin registered an assist Thursday in a 4-3 win against the Canadiens.
Dahlin's helper came on the power play and gave him four points through his first 10 NHL games. The Swedish blueliner has been shy to shoot seemingly, having only taken 12 shots on goal all season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.