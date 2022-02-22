Dahlin's (lower body) scans revealed no significant damage. The defenseman isn't expected to practice Tuesday but will at least get onto the ice for a rehab skate, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

If Dahlin is able to join his teammates for a full practice session Tuesday, it could clear the way for him to be in the lineup against the Canadiens on Wednesday. Prior to getting hurt, the 21-year-old Swede was riding a five-game point streak and will no doubt be eager to pick up where he left off.