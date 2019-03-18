Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Back in point column
Dahlin dished out an even-strength assist in 22:48 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Blues
The point was Dahlin's first, after going pointless in his last eight games. The first-overall pick in 2018 has been solid in his first full campaign, accumulating 38 points in 72 games. Points could be coming for the 18-year-old, as he's averaged 2:38 of power-play ice time in the month of March.
