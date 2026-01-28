Dahlin scored three goals and added two assists in a 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

It was Dahlin's first NHL hat trick in a game that was perhaps the best one of his hockey career. It was just the eighth hat trick ever scored by a Sabres defender and the first against the vaunted Maple Leafs. Dahlin has had a difficult season personally, so this moment was special. He's now in a tie for eighth among NHL defenders with 42 points, including 11 goals, in 48 games.