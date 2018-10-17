Dahlin went point-less with a minus-two rating in Tuesday's loss to the Golden Knights.

Dahlin had just scored his first career goal against the Coyotes last Saturday, and picked up his first apple the game prior to that, but wasn't able to keep the success going in Sin City. However, he did log almost six minutes of ice on the man-advantage. He's bound to have his ups and downs in his first year, but if he continues to get the opportunities he's been receiving, it's only a matter of time before his point production takes off.