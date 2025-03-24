Dahlin scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Dahlin has had a decent month on offense with four goals and four assists over 12 games in March, but he's also minus-6 with 16 PIM in that span. The 24-year-old defenseman's goal Sunday put the Sabres ahead 2-1, and they were in the lead the rest of the way. He's now at 13 goals, 54 points, 165 shots on net, 80 hits, 87 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 61 appearances. Dahlin could return to the 60-point mark for the second time in his career if he has a strong conclusion to the campaign.