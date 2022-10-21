Dahlin scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and blocked five shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.
Dahlin gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead in the first period. He also helped out on Alex Tuch's empty-netter in the third. Dahlin has scored a goal in each of the Sabres' four games, setting an NHL record for the longest such streak to start the year as a defenseman. The 22-year-old also has two assists, 16 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. He's making fantasy managers who bet on him having a breakout year look very smart through the first week-plus of the campaign.
