Dahlin contributed two assists in a 5-2 victory over the Coyotes on Saturday.
Dahlin also had a plus-3 rating, two PIM, five shots, a hit and a block in a staggering 29:15 of ice time. The 22-year-old has 10 goals and 37 points in 30 contests this season. He's recorded at least a point in three straight games, and eight of his last 10 contests.
