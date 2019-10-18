Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Chips in with assist
Dahlin picked up an assist and four blocked shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kings.
Dahlin's helper came on a first-period tally by Conor Sheary. The 19-year-old defenseman has nine points in eight games to start the year, although the four-block effort Thursday doubled his total in that category. There's no questions to Dahlin's offensive capabilities -- it's his defense that could occasionally draw the ire of coach Ralph Krueger.
