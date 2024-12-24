Dahlin registered four assists, one shot on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 7-1 win over the Islanders.

Dahlin sat out Saturday's 3-1 loss to Boston after returning from a seven-game absence due to a back issue against Toronto on Friday. The Sabres didn't want him playing in both games of the back-to-back situation, and the additional rest appeared beneficial. Dahlin didn't have a point in five straight outings before breaking out in Monday's win, helping Buffalo end a woeful 13-game losing streak. He has six goals and 17 helpers through 27 appearances this season.