Dahlin tallied a power-play goal in Tuesday's win over Minnesota.

It was a nice bounce back performance for Dahlin, who had been held pointless in his prior two outings while posting a minus-4 rating. The goal brings him up to 29 points, with 10 of them coming from the man advantage. He has the second highest point total among all rookies, and should remain in the Calder Trophy conversation all year.

