Dahlin registered two assists in a 3-2 win against the Jets on Thursday.

Dahlin's second assist was recorded during a Sabres power play. He has 14 goals and 55 points in 47 contests, which means Dahlin's surpassed the career high of 53 points he established in 2021-22. The 22-year-old has recorded a goal and seven points over his last five games.