Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Comes out firing after break
Dahlin picked up two assists while adding two shots and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.
The teenage phenom saw his five-game point streak snapped right before the All-Star break, but Dahlin kicked off the unofficial second half in style. The first overall pick in the 2018 draft now has five goals and 28 points through 49 games to begin what promises to be a very impressive NHL career.
