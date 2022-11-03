Dahlin registered two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Dahlin is up to six goals and eight assists through 10 games. Buffalo's first overall pick from 2018 has a plus-10 rating and the Swede has missed the scoresheet in just one contest this season. It's easy to overlook the fact that Dahlin is only 22 years old since this is already his fifth year in the league, but he's looking like a seasoned vet for a Sabres team currently in second place within the Atlantic Division standings.