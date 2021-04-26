Dahlin notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Dahlin carried the puck through the neutral zone, then fed Sam Reinhart across the slot for the Sabres' third goal of the game. The 21-year-old Dahlin has 23 points, 99 shots, 20 PIM, 67 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-34 rating through 49 appearances this season.