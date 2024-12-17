Dahlin (back) is expected to get a full practice Thursday which could clear the way for him to play in Friday's matchup with Toronto, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Based on Dahlin's timeline, he won't be available for Tuesday's clash with Montreal but appears to be making strides in his recovery. The 24-year-old blueliner will be sidelined for his seventh consecutive game due to his back problem. Prior to getting hurt, Dahlin was stuck in a four-game pointless streak, his longest of the 2024-25 campaign.