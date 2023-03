Dahlin is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Dahlin logged 27:01 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers. It's unclear at this time if he will be available for Monday's matchup with the Leafs in Toronto. Dahlin has amassed 14 goals, 63 points, 170 shots on net, 104 blocks and 87 hits in 61 contests this campaign.