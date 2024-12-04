Dahlin left Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche due to back spasms, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Dahlin's injury is related to an issue he dealt with during training camp. It's unclear if he'll be ready to go for Thursday's game against the Jets. If not, Dennis Gilbert could check into the lineup, while Owen Power and Bowen Byram would likely take on extra minutes.
