Dahlin is battling a lower-body injury and is questionable for Thursday's contest versus Boston as a result, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Dahlin is still being evaluated, so there's no timetable for his recovery yet. The 23-year-old defenseman is a key member of the Sabres, contributing six goals, 21 points, 47 hits and 48 blocks in 26 contests while averaging 25:05 of ice time this season. If Dahlin misses time, then Owen Power might move up to the first power-play unit while Ryan Johnson might draw into the lineup.