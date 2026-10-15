Dahlin (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's clash against the Maple Leafs and is considered to be questionable for Saturday's game in Montreal, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Head coach Lindy Ruff stated that Dahlin is a 50/50 to play in Saturday's clash, which ultimately rules him out for the Sabres' matchup on Thursday. The 26-year-old Dahlin is slated to miss his second consecutive game Thursday after compiling two goals, four points, 19 shots on net, eight hits and 14 blocked shots across six appearances to begin the 2026-27 campaign. If he's given the green light for Saturday, he'll likely return to the Sabres' top pairing, where he's been an elite fantasy option thus far.