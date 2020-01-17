Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Deposits game-winning goal
Dahlin scored a goal on three shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Dahlin struck at 16:10 of the second period, and it would be enough to secure victory for the Sabres. The defenseman has a goal and five helpers in his last six games despite seeing his role reduced in that span. He's at 27 points, 63 shots and a minus-2 rating through 40 appearances this season. The 19-year-old's occasional defensive lapses could keep him from reaching his full potential in 2019-20, but he's still a solid choice for fantasy rosters.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.