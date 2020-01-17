Dahlin scored a goal on three shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Dahlin struck at 16:10 of the second period, and it would be enough to secure victory for the Sabres. The defenseman has a goal and five helpers in his last six games despite seeing his role reduced in that span. He's at 27 points, 63 shots and a minus-2 rating through 40 appearances this season. The 19-year-old's occasional defensive lapses could keep him from reaching his full potential in 2019-20, but he's still a solid choice for fantasy rosters.