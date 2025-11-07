Dahlin (personal) has been placed on the non-roster, injured reserve list Friday, per the NHL media site.

While Dahlin is in Sweden to attend to a personal matter, the team will need an extra defenseman on the 23-man roster. With the available spot, the Sabres recalled Zac Jones from AHL Rochester. As soon as Dahlin rejoins the team, he will be eligible to be taken off the non-roster list.