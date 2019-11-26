Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Diagnosed with concussion
Dahlin's exit from Monday's game in Tampa Bay was due to a concussion, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Dahlin took a nasty elbow from the Lightning's Erik Cernak, likely causing the head injury. Concussion timelines can be finicky but it sounds like this could be more than a minor issue. Until another update is available, Dahlin will be considered day-to-day, but his status for Wednesday's game against Calgary seems doubtful.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.