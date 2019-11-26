Dahlin's exit from Monday's game in Tampa Bay was due to a concussion, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Dahlin took a nasty elbow from the Lightning's Erik Cernak, likely causing the head injury. Concussion timelines can be finicky but it sounds like this could be more than a minor issue. Until another update is available, Dahlin will be considered day-to-day, but his status for Wednesday's game against Calgary seems doubtful.