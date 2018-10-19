Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Dishes on lone team goal
Dahlin factored into the Sabres' lone goal Thursday, recording a secondary assist in a 5-1 road loss to the Sharks.
Chosen first overall in this year's draft, Dahlin's going to be under the proverbial microscope for a long time. This is a bit unfair, as the Swede is only 18 years old, but here we are seven games into Buffalo's schedule and he's already showing that he can handle a decent amount of minutes. Dahlin is averaging 18:58 of ice time, with two and a half minutes attributed to the man advantage. Fantasy owners have also been treated to one goal and two helpers from the prospect who forms the second defensive pair with Jake McCabe. The next big hurdle for Dahlin is to get that first power-play point out of the way, but when that happens, you can bet it will be the first of many to come.
