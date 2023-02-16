Dahlin notched two assists, five shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Ducks.

Dahlin's gone seven games without a goal, but he's picked up a solid five assists in that span. The 22-year-old defenseman set up first-period tallies by Tyson Jost and Tage Thompson (on the power play) in this contest. Dahlin has 14 goals, 44 assists, 152 shots on net, 89 blocked shots, 70 hits, 68 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 52 appearances.