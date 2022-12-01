Dahlin produced two assists, two hits, two blocked shots and four PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Dahlin set up Matias Samuelsson's first NHL tally in the first period and also helped out on a Jeff Skinner power-play marker in the second. This was Dahlin's seventh multi-point effort of the campaign, but just the second of those outings to consist of solely two assists. He's been held off the scoresheet only four times in 22 contests, racking up eight goals, 18 helpers, 13 power-play points, 74 shots on goal, 42 blocked shots, 39 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-9 rating.