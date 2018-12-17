Dahlin picked up a pair of assists in a 4-2 victory over Boston on Sunday.

Dahlin has notched a goal and four assists in his last two games, bringing him to 19 points in 34 games to start his NHL career. The 18-year-old Swede is also logging over 20 minutes of ice time per game. He should continue scoring at a decent clip while playing a strong two-way game all season.