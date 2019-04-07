Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Dominates as 18-year-old
Dahlin scored a goal and added an assist in a 7-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.
Dahlin sewed up his rookie season with nine goals and 35 assists for 44 points in 82 games. But most impressively, Dahlin averaged 21:10 a game as an 18-year-old. Look up -- the sky really is the limit for this Swedish stud.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Back in point column•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Productive in loss•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Teenage sensation keeps scoring•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Not clicking with other Rasmus•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Finds twine in victory•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...