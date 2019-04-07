Dahlin scored a goal and added an assist in a 7-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Dahlin sewed up his rookie season with nine goals and 35 assists for 44 points in 82 games. But most impressively, Dahlin averaged 21:10 a game as an 18-year-old. Look up -- the sky really is the limit for this Swedish stud.

