Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Dropping jaws already
Dahlin was "as advertised" in the 6-4 win over New Jersey to open the Prospects Challenge on Friday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. In addition to the 2018 first overall pick registering a pair of goals, he was terrific in the defensive zone as well.
Dahlin put on a show in front of a sold-out crowd, and according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, his presence in warmups alone caused a throng of Bruins prospects to line up and watch him prepare to face the Devils prospects group. The Swede has plenty of scouts convinced that he'll be a generational talent in the NHL, so that puts Dahlin in play as an early-to-middle-round fantasy pick right at the outset of the 2018-19 season.
