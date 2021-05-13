Dahlin finished his season with a seven-game point drought.

After scoring 44 points in his rookie year, Dahlin followed that up with 40 points in 59 games in 2019-20. However, 2020-21 was a struggle for many Sabres, including Dahlin. Only 23 points in 56 contests, with a team-worst minus-36 rating. He was unable to find the scoresheet during the final seven matches, and had three other droughts lasting at least five games. Dahlin has much more to give, so he'll be a candidate for having a bounce-back campaign in 2021-22.