Dahlin (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Lightning.

Dahlin appeared to take a big hit to the upper-body area during the game, and he wasn't on the bench when the team returned for the third period. Expect a report on the youngster's health following the game, or at the very least ahead of Wednesday's game against Calgary. For the time being, however, the team dressed seven defensemen for the game so they'll roll with six for the remainder of the night.