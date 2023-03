Dahlin (upper body) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to suit up Monday against Toronto, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Dahlin is dealing with a minor injury but it won't force him to miss any action. The 22-year-old blueliner has already set career highs with 14 goals and 63 points through 61 games this season. He's posted a minus-4 rating during his current four-game pointless drought.