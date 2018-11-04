Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Expected to play Sunday
Dahlin (foot) is on ice for warmups prior to Sunday's game against the Rangers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Dahlin left Saturday's game against Ottawa after blocking a shot off his foot. Thankfully, he wasn't severely injured and should be ready to get a full workload against New York on Sunday.
