Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Finds back of net on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dahlin scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.
The star blueliner got the Sabres on the board late in the second period with a point shot that deflected off a skate past Joonas Korpisalo, and Dahlin then set up Alex Tuch for the tying tally late in the third. The goal was Dahlin's first of the season, but he's been plenty productive in the early going, collecting nine points in 11 games, including five points with the man advantage.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Gets apple, still waiting on snipe•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Two-point effort against Sens•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Records first point of 2025-26•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Dishes two assists in loss•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Big night on power play•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Two-point effort Thursday•