Dahlin scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

The star blueliner got the Sabres on the board late in the second period with a point shot that deflected off a skate past Joonas Korpisalo, and Dahlin then set up Alex Tuch for the tying tally late in the third. The goal was Dahlin's first of the season, but he's been plenty productive in the early going, collecting nine points in 11 games, including five points with the man advantage.